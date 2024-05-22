Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members from distressed fishing vessel off Kerala coast

A Defence PRO said the ICG, in a swift operation on Tuesday, rescued the stranded Indian fishing boat and its crew 31 nautical miles off the Chavakkad coast.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 10:54 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 10:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Wednesday that it successfully rescued 13 crew members along with their fishing vessel off the coast of Kerala, as sea water entered its engine compartment.

A Defence PRO said the ICG, in a swift operation on Tuesday, rescued the stranded Indian fishing boat and its crew 31 nautical miles off the Chavakkad coast.

In a post on social media platform X, the PRO said that Coast Guard ship Abhinav undertook rigorous de-flooding onboard the fishing vessel and provided vital technical assistance despite challenging weather.

The operation saved the lives of 13 crew members and ensured the safe entry of the fishing vessel into Munambam harbour near here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 10:54 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Coast Guard

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT