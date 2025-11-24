<p>A recent post on social media has sparked debate over "non-vegetarian" signboard at restaurant in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>. </p><p>The post was shared on X by user named @RishiJoeSanu. The picture showed a signboard that read, "We are completely non-vegetarian restaurant. Vegetarian dishes served are for variety. Both are cooked in a common kitchen."</p><p>The caption with the picture mentioned that the signboard was put up to "avoid reputational damage". </p><p>"Mallu restaurants have begun displaying "Non-Vegetarian" signboards to avoid the reputational damage that comes from vegetarian engagement baiters on X," the caption read. </p>.Hanan Shaah's concert stopped in Kasaragod after overcrowding triggers chaos.<p>The post has garnered over 4.45 lakh views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Actually a good step. Folks can take a conscious call," a user commented. </p><p>Another user commented, "Pune has been doing it since aeons!"</p><p>"This is actually super honest and useful for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians," commented a third. </p><p>"This is actually good! I wish more restaurants do this, so vegetarians/vegans can avoid going there, instead of going there and creating scene. Clarity and honesty goes a long way," commented a fourth. </p><p>"I'm a vegetarian and actually welcome this. Shows honesty and avoids unnecessary questions," wrote another user.</p>