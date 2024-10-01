Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress, IUML, SDPI, Jamaat alliance backing dissident MLA Anvar: CPI(M)

Anvar has been accusing ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar and other senior police officials of not following proper procedure while seizing gold illegally brought from abroad.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 09:34 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us