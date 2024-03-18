Congress targets Pinarayi Vijayan over CPM abstaining from I.N.D.I.A.'s Mumbai rally

Kerala PCC acting president and United Democratic Front convenor M M Hassan said that the CPM leadership had succumbed to the interests of Vijayan to please the BJP government at the Centre as central agencies were probing into allegations against him.

He also pointed out that even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said on various occasions in Kerala about the involvement of the chief minister's office in gold and dollar smuggling, no further actions were being taken, owing to the nexus between the two.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan asked whether the CPM would be ready to withdraw its candidates in Tamil Nadu where it is contesting along with the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress also stepped up the allegations of business tie-ups between union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPM leader E P Jayarajan to back up their allegation of the CPM-BJP nexus.