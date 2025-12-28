Menu
Congress to allot up to 50% seats to women, youth in Kerala Assembly polls: Satheesan

Satheesan said the national leadership was keen on bringing in younger faces to keep the party dynamic and active.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 10:58 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 10:58 IST
