<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday said the Congress would allocate a greater number of seats to women and youth in the upcoming Assembly elections, with the share going up to 50 per cent.</p><p>In an interview to a national daily, Satheesan had said that up to half of the party's candidates in the Assembly polls would be women and young leaders. Clarifying his remarks to reporters here, he said the move was in line with the policy of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to enhancing representation for women and youth in the party.</p><p>"We are responsible for implementing this direction and we will do so," Satheesan said.</p><p>He clarified that the decision would not result in senior leaders being sidelined. "There should be more opportunities for the younger generation. All of us came up in the same way. Can we decide that those who come after us should not get an opportunity?" he asked.</p><p>Satheesan said the national leadership was keen on bringing in younger faces to keep the party dynamic and active. "There will be changes, but that does not mean senior leaders will be denied chances," he said.</p><p>He added that the decision was taken by the AICC and that no senior leader had quit the party because of the move. Emphasising the importance of experience, Satheesan said senior leaders' guidance would continue to be valued. "Their experience and advice will be taken. Those among them who are capable of contesting will be included," he said.</p>