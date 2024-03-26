Congress tries to resist CPM's bid to cash in on CAA in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With the aggressive resistance being put up by the ruling CPM in Kerala against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act even receiving support from Muslim leaders, the Congress is trying to resist it by accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of using CAA for communal polarisation aimed at political gains.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the BJP government at the Centre initiated the CAA with the intention of communal polarisation. Now Pinarayi Vijayan is also making use of CAA for communal polarisation to get advantage in elections, he accused.

Congress senior leader A K Antony said that once the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power CAA would be withdrawn. The people should think about the consequences that the nation would face if the BJP comes to power again. India has being widely hailed by other nations in the past for its diversity and secularism, said Antony.

Referring to Pinarayi Vijayan's statement on Monday whether the Sangh Parivar would be ready to abandon slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' that were first raised by Muslims, Kerala PCC acting president M M Hassan said that while the Congress fought the freedom fight with these slogans, the Communists were not there.