Cong's Sudhakaran calls Kerala CM Vijayan a 'psychopath' over police action against party workers

Sudhakaran also said that the Congress would be demanding a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the police action. The party would take a legal route, and continue stirs across the state against the CPM government, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs and MLAs from the state are also approaching the Lok Sabha and Kerala Assembly respectively seeking action for breach of privilege.

The police registered a case against Congress leaders including Sudhakaran by invoking non-bailable charges in connection with the protest march to the state police headquarters on Saturday.

Many Congress senior leaders had suffered breathing difficulties after police fired teargas shells, allegedly without provocation.