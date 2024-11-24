Home
CPI(M) accuses UDF for having 'alliance' with communal forces to win Palakkad bypolls in Kerala

CPI(M) central committee member and former minister A K Balan accused the RSS, the Congress, and the SDPI of striking a 'deal' to undermine the LDF.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:25 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 09:25 IST
Indian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsPalakkadUDFBypolls

