CPI(M) accuses UDF for having 'alliance' with communal forces to win Palakkad bypolls in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) on Sunday hit out at Congress-led UDF by alleging that the party won the Palakkad Assembly seat in the bypoll with the support of communal forces.</p>.<p>CPI(M) central committee member and former minister A K Balan accused the RSS, the Congress, and the SDPI of striking a 'deal' to undermine the LDF.</p>.<p>Congress-led UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil retained the Palakkad Assembly seat by a significant margin of 18,840 votes. Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes against BJP's C Krishnakumar who garnered 39,549 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.</p>.<p>LDF candidate Dr P Sarin, who switched to the Left after the grand-old-party announced the candidacy of Youth Congress state president Mamkootathil, finished third with 37,293 votes.</p>.<p>Balan alleged that former BJP leader Sandeep Varier, who recently joined the Congress, served as a link between the UDF and a faction of the RSS.</p>.<p>"This is the first time in history that an RSS worker, Sandeep Varier, has campaigned for the UDF," he told reporters here.</p>.Kerala High Court criticises LDF, UDF for holding hartals in landslide-hit Wayanad.<p>"Apart from this, the UDF received support from the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami," he added.</p>.<p>The CPI(M) leader claimed that the rally organised by the SDPI even before the official announcement of the election results was a reflection of this alliance.</p>.<p>Balan claimed that the CPI(M) had shown an impressive performance in Palakkad as the Left party did not lose its base votes.</p>.<p>"No core votes were lost. However, if you ask whether this is enough, it isn't," he said, adding that the party will introspect if there were any organisational lapses.</p>.<p>"The vote difference between the BJP, which came second, and the CPI(M) has significantly narrowed," he pointed out.</p>.<p>In the 2021 assembly polls, the gap was 13,700 votes, but it has now reduced to around 2,000 votes, showing that we have moved much closer from a previously distant position, he noted.</p>.<p>Moreover, within just five months, LDF candidate Sarin received 2,400 more votes than CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p>Despite a drop of around 5,000 votes compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, reflecting a 4 per cent decline in the polling, the LDF candidate was able to secure approximately 850 more votes than in the 2021 polls.</p>.<p>In response to queries about the candidacy of Sarin, former digital cell convener of KPCC, Balan stated that the party will support and encourage him.</p>.<p>"They (UDF) are attacking Sarin because they are aware of his personality, and they are trying to undermine him in all possible way," Balan added.</p>.<p>Minister for Local Self Governments M B Rajesh also stated that despite losing the by-election, the CPI(M) fought a strong political battle in Palakkad.</p>.<p>"Although the party did not achieve the expected results, it was able to increase its vote share," he told a TV channel on Sunday.</p>.<p>Rajesh, who was also in charge of the LDF campaign, alleged that Palakkad witnessed an alliance between the SDPI, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the UDF and that the UDF's victory was largely due to their support.</p>