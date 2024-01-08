CPM-Governor row escalates as ruling front plans hartal in Idukki during Arif Mohammed Khan's visit

Thiruvananthapuram: In sequel to the ongoing Governor - government rift in Kerala, the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has called for a hartal in Idukki district on Tuesday as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is scheduled to visit the district.

The protest has been announced over the alleged delay by the Governor to give nod to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill passed by the Assembly in September.

While a Raj Bhavan march was only planned earlier, with the Governor deciding to attend a function of the local traders organisation at Idukki on the same day, the left-front decided to observe hartal at Idukki on the same day.