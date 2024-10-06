Home
Gold smuggling through Karipur international airport linked to Muslims, says Left MLA Jaleel; sparks row

His statement comes amidst a raging political row in the state over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent allegedly controversial remarks about the Muslim-dominated district of Malappuram.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 11:19 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 11:19 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)K T Jaleel

