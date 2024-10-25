Home
Heavy rains lash Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in five districts

The IMD issued an orange alert for the day in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. It also issued a yellow alert in seven other districts of the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 06:59 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 06:59 IST
