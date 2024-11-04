Home
Hindu IAS officers' Whatsapp group: Kerala government to probe formation

The controversy arose after an IAS officer lodged a complaint with the police, claiming his personal WhatsApp number had been hacked and used to create a religious group.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 07:42 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 07:42 IST
