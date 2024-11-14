Home
IMD launches dedicated weather forecast for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Recognising the challenges posed by rising temperatures and high humidity during dry spells, the IMD also plans to install temperature gauges in the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:47 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 10:47 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia Meteorological DepartmentSabarimala

