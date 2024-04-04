Karuvannur Co-op bank fraud: CPI(M) leader P K Biju appears before ED

Kochi: CPI(M) Kerala state secretariat member and former Lok Sabha MP P K Biju appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the money-laundering probe linked to the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in the state.

On reaching the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here, Biju told mediapersons this was the first time he was being summoned by the Central agency in connection with the case that occurred in the bank controlled by the CPI(M).

He said he would cooperate with the probe.

Biju was a member of the inquiry committee constituted by the CPI(M) to probe the alleged fraud in the party-controlled bank.

Besides, a person who was arrested by the ED in connection with the case had reportedly given a statement against Biju.