Kerala CM urges Karnataka not to stop Shirur search operation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah not to stop the search operation at Shirur where a Malayali is missing among others in landslide.

Vijayan said in a letter sent to Siddaramaiah on Sunday that the search should be augmented with more equipment.

"We appreciate the efforts taken by the teams engaged in search and rescue operations to find Arjun (Kozhikode native), who went missing in Shirur. I write this letter as there are reports that the search operations have been stopped. I earnestly urge you to give directions to continue the rescue operations till they yield positive results. It is requested that the operations may be continued with augmented strength and using all needed equipment," Vijayan said in the letter.