Kerala court acquits three RSS workers in Madrassa teacher murder case

Last Updated 30 March 2024, 08:32 IST

Kasaragod: A court here on Saturday acquitted three RSS activists in a case relating to the murder of a Madrassa teacher inside a mosque in the district in 2017.

Kasaragod Principal Sessions court judge K K Balakrishnan acquitted the three accused in the case.

The detailed verdict of the case is yet to come out.

Thirty four-year old Mohammed Riyas Maulavi, a muezzin (person who proclaims the Islamic call to prayer) and madrassa teacher from nearby Choori was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017.

His throat was allegedly slit by a gang which had entered the compound of Muhayuddin Juma masjid of Choori.

(Published 30 March 2024, 08:32 IST)
