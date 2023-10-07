Kerala Guv weighs in on tussle with state govt on appointment of VCs

Arif Mohammed Khan, the Governor of Kerala, emphasized that the Supreme Court has ruled that the state government should not be involved in the selection of vice chancellors for universities. He made the remarks in speaking to news agency ANI.

He expressed concern about the fact that many universities in Kerala currently lack permanent vice-chancellors, which could potentially undermine the quality of higher education in the state.

Khan explained that, due to these circumstances, he has had to appoint interim vice chancellors. He stated that the people of Kerala should ultimately determine who should be held accountable for the challenges facing the higher education system in the state.