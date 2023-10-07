Home
Kerala

Kerala Guv weighs in on tussle with state govt on appointment of VCs

He expressed concern about the fact that many universities in Kerala currently lack permanent vice-chancellors, which could undermine the quality of higher education in the state.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 23:22 IST



Arif Mohammed Khan, the Governor of Kerala, emphasized that the Supreme Court has ruled that the state government should not be involved in the selection of vice chancellors for universities. He made the remarks in speaking to news agency ANI.

He expressed concern about the fact that many universities in Kerala currently lack permanent vice-chancellors, which could potentially undermine the quality of higher education in the state.

Khan explained that, due to these circumstances, he has had to appoint interim vice chancellors. He stated that the people of Kerala should ultimately determine who should be held accountable for the challenges facing the higher education system in the state.

(Published 06 October 2023, 23:22 IST)
KeralaArif Mohammad Khan





