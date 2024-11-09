Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court sets aside single judge order rejecting minor rape victim's abortion plea

According to the single judge's order, the pregnancy was alleged to be the result of repeated instances of rape committed on the girl by her lover.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 09:26 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala High Courtabortion rulesAbortion LawsMinor rape

Follow us on :

Follow Us