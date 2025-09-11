<p>The toll from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, rose further in the state with the death of a patient at Kozhikode Medical College on Thursday, September 11, health officials said. Shaji (47), from Chelambra in Malappuram district, is the sixth person to have succumbed to the so-called "brain-eating" infection in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> in the past month. </p><p>According to Medical College authorities, Shaji was admitted on August 9. His condition became critical and he died early on Thursday morning. </p><p>The body will be released after the required procedures are completed. Authorities are yet to confirm how he contracted the infection, which is primarily caused by amoebae present in contaminated water. </p><p>At present, 10 patients are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College for the infection. </p><p>On Monday, a 54-year-old woman from Vandoor in Malappuram district also died of the disease. Health authorities have since launched a cleaning drive, including the chlorination of wells and ponds in the northern districts of the state, following frequent cases of "brain fever" reported since July, they added.</p>.With 42 cases in 2025, Kerala remains in grip of amoebic meningoencephalitis.<p>Amoebic meningoencephalitis is largely linked to amoebae found in stagnant water, soil and poorly maintained freshwater sources such as ponds, rivers and contaminated wells.</p><p>The illness shows up in two main ways. One type, called Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), is caused by the amoeba <em>Naegleria fowleri</em>. It attacks brain cells directly, leading to serious swelling and damage. The other type, Granulomatous Amoebic Encephalitis (GAE), is linked to amoebae such as <em>Acanthamoeba</em> and <em>Balamuthia mandrillaris</em>. These usually enter the body through the nose or small wounds on the skin, travel through the bloodstream, and then reach the brain.</p><p>Authorities from the Kozhikode Medical Hospital were earlier reported to have said that specialised medicines to treat patients affected by the infection are being procured from abroad. Doctors, however, have pointed out that for patients with other health issues, the treatment will be complicated. </p><p>A week ago, on September 3, however, there was much to cheer for Kerala’s health department after they successfully treated a 17-year-old boy, whose brain was affected by both amoeba and fungus. Kerala Health Minister Veena George had said that it was the first ever instance globally where someone who was affected by both amoebic meningoencephalitis and aspergillus flavus recovered completely. </p><p>When asked about the large number of cases being reported in the state, the health minister said, “There is no need for alarm. As per state guidelines, every encephalitis case is tested for amoeba, which is why we are able to detect them early. While Naegleriasis usually carries a mortality rate of around 98%, in Kerala the rate has been about 20%. This early detection and treatment has helped many patients recover and return home.”</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>