Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala reports sixth death from rare brain-eating infections: All you need to know

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is largely linked to amoebae found in stagnant water, soil and poorly maintained freshwater sources such as ponds, rivers and contaminated wells.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 07:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 07:20 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us