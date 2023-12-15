Kerala woman held for assaulting mother-in-law

Kollam, Kerala: A 37-year-old woman was arrested in this southern district after a video went viral on social media platforms in which she was purportedly seen brutally assaulting her aged mother-in-law, police said on Friday.

The accused, Manju Thomas, was taken into custody on Thursday and her arrest was recorded, they said.

A resident of nearby Thevalkkara, Thomas was booked under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and 308 of the IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide), a police officer said.

In the video, the victim, 80-year-old Eliyamma Thomas, could be seen entering a room where Manju Thomas and two minor children were sitting. Thomas could be seen yelling at the old woman, asking her to leave the room and pushing her down from the back. She continues to yell at the mother-in-law when she tried to get up from the floor.