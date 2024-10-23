Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Lok Sabha bypolls | Wayanad will have two members in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Priyanka would be the official MP from Wayanad, while he would be the unofficial MP.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 10:08 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiKerala NewsWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us