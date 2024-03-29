Manipur, Kerala witness violence against Christians during 'Good Friday' prayers

Thiruvananthapuram: Violence against Christians in Manipur and other parts of India was raised during the special prayers on the occasion of 'Good Friday' at the St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral here by Latin Catholic metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto.

Netto said that Christians in various parts of the country, especially in Manipur and north India, were being subjected to 'cruelty and violence by dark forces' and alleged that there was no effective intervention against it by the authorities.

"So, there is a need to take steps against such evil powers," he said.

Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil of the Archeparchy of Changanacherry under the Syro Malabar Catholic Church, as part of his prayers on the occasion, said fear weakens man and it is easier to subjugate a person who is scared.

He said that if even one person in a country lives in fear, it should be seen as a failure of the nation.

The Christian community in Kerala observed 'Good Friday' in accordance with traditional customs and beliefs by shunning all luxuries and physical comforts and attending special prayers in churches.

Devotees congregated in large numbers in churches since morning to take part in various rituals to remember the sufferings undergone by Jesus Christ 2000 years ago and his crucifixion.