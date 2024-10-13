NCPCR's recommendation to stop funding to madrassas sparks protest from parties, religious outfits in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncpcr">NCPCR</a>) to stop state funding to madrassas that do not comply with RTE norms has triggered strong protest from political parties and religious outfits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>, even as the decision might not have much impact in the state.</p><p>According to the ruling CPM, madrassas in Kerala were not receiving any financial assistance from the state government. Hence the recommendation would not affect Kerala.</p>.Kerala Governor calls CPI(M) state secretary 'johnny'.<p>CPM state secretary M V Govindan and Opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress alleged that it was yet another move of the BJP to create communal divide for political benefits.</p><p>Indian Union Muslim League MP E T Mohammed Basheer said that it was yet another act of the BJP government against the minority communities and it was aimed at tarnishing the image of the community.</p><p>Abdul Samad Pookkottur of the Sunni Mahal Federation, a feeder organisation of Islamic scholars' forum Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, said that the move was against the fundamental right of religious freedom. Muslim outfits will democratically resist the move, he said.</p>