NIT Calicut students protest against night curfew

Authorities recently decided to close the late night canteen in the campus after 11 pm and warned of suspensions for students who did not return to hostels by midnight. The authorities justified the restrictions by citing health issues caused by late-night eating habits and the need to ensure safety of students.

Students had staged a protest against the directions on Thursday, but with no positive response from authorities, they intensified the stir on Friday.

Last month, NIT-C had witnessed strong protest by students demanding the reversal of a suspension for a student who protested against a celebration on campus related to the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration. The suspension was subsequently withheld.

In another development, a professor at NIT-C, Shaija A, recently courted controversy with a social media post praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.