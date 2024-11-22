Home
'No protection from Kerala govt': Actress who accused CPI(M)'s Mukesh of sexual abuse drops cases

The complainant also alleged "carelessness" on the part of the state government.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:00 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 08:00 IST
