Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Online journalist attacked in Kerala's Idukki by unidentified gang

A gang that followed Scaria in a vehicle blocked, attacked and allegedly tried to strangulate him.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeAssault

Follow us on :

Follow Us