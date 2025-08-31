<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An online journalist in Kerala was attacked by a yet to be identified gang at Idukki district.</p><p>Shajan Scaria, who runs an online news portal, was attacked on Saturday evening near Thodupuzha in Idukki. </p><p>A gang that followed Scaria in a vehicle blocked, attacked and allegedly tried to strangulate him.</p>.Kerala: Canara Bank regional manager bans beef in canteen; employees hold beef-parotta party outside branch.<p>Scaria managed to resist the attack and was later hospitalised with minor injuries. The local police have registered a case and started an investigation.</p><p>Two months back Scaria was arrested by the state cyber police on charges of airing defamatory content against a woman. </p>