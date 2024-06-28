PETA India seeks rehabilitation of elephant that killed mahout in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki, Kerala: Following a tragic killing of a mahout by a jumbo called Lakshmi last week at an allegedly illegally run elephant park in this high range district of Kerala, animal rights organisation PETA has urged the state's wildlife department to rehabilitate the pachyderm at a sanctuary.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has also called for permanent closure of all illegal safari parks in Kerala and rehabilitation of all the elephants held captive there, the organisation said in a release.

"Elephants who have spent years being chained, bullied, and threatened with weapons are known to attack, lashing out in fear and frustration.

"PETA India is appealing to the chief wildlife warden to immediately protect Lakshmi and humans who may encounter her by sending her to a sanctuary for care and to shut all illegal parks that dangerously force elephants to carry tourists," PETA India Director of Advocacy Khushboo Gupta said in the release.

PETA India, in its release, also cited other incidents where captive elephants attacked, injured and killed people in the southern state.