Row erupts over 'excerpts' of Kerala CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan's autobiography

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a major embarrassment to the CPI(M) in Kerala on the day of bypolls, excerpts of an autobiography said to be that of senior party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/e-p-jayarajan-not-ldf-convener-opposition-claims-it-proves-he-had-links-with-bjp-3171806">E P Jayarajan</a>, which even expresses displeasure over the performance of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan'">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> government, have come out. </p><p>Jayarajan has disowned the contents stating that he did not finish writing the autobiography and it was not yet given for publishing. </p><p>Renowned publishing house DC Books, which released the cover page of the book, titled <em>Kattan Chayayum Parippu Vadayum</em> (Black Tea and Vada) on Tuesday and announced its release soon, stated on Wednesday that the release of the book is being postponed for some time due to technical reasons. </p>.Dramatic scenes at MLA Anvar's press meet in Kerala's Chelakkara; EC terms it poll violation.<p>It also stated in a social media post that there will be clarity in the contents once the book is published. </p><p>Jayarajan was recently removed from the post of Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor following allegations that he had met BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. BJP leader Sobha Surendran had claimed that she had met Jayarajan and the latter was about to join BJP. </p><p>The fresh row erupted on the day of polling to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Chelakkara assembly seat. The Chelakkara seat is more crucial for the CPI(M) as it has been the party's bastion since 1996.</p><p>According to excerpts that came out, Jayarajan is unhappy over his removal from the post of LDF convenor without hearing his side of the matter. It also says that the row over his meeting with BJP leaders just ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls was part of a controversy. The excerpts also revealed his displeasure over fielding Congress dissident P Sarin as an LDF candidate in the Palakkad bypoll. </p><p>CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that Jayarajan himself disowned the excerpts that have now come out and it was part of a conspiracy.</p>