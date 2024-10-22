Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Russian submarine Ufa receives warm welcome in Kochi by Indian Navy

A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that the event highlights 'unshakeable friendship' between India and Russia, especially in the field of naval collaboration.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 05:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 05:04 IST
India NewsRussiaKeralaKochiSubmarine

Follow us on :

Follow Us