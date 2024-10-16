Home
Sexual intercourse before child is sexual harassment of the minor: Kerala HC

The ruling by Justice A Badharudeen came on a plea by a man seeking quashing of the case against him for various offences under the IPC, POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 18:27 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 18:27 IST
