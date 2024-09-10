Home
Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support at AIIMS: CPI(M)

The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, party said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 06:27 IST

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is "critical" and he is on respiratory support at AIIMS here, his party said on Tuesday.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Yechury, which is critical at this time, the party said.

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

Published 10 September 2024, 06:27 IST
