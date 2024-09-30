Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Three female Hanuman langurs escape from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo director Manjula Devi said that a bamboo pole inside the open enclosure tilted due to heavy rains on Sunday night, allowing the langurs to leap out.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 10:15 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapuramLangur

Follow us on :

Follow Us