Two organ trafficking complaints received, 3 arrests made, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday informed the state assembly that the police was investigating complaints alleging that organ trafficking was taking place in the state and several arrests have been made in this connection.

Replying to a question on organ trafficking, Vijayan said three people were arrested so far in connection with a case registered at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district.

"One complaint was lodged by a Malappuram resident alleging that two private hospitals in Ernakulam have links to international organ trading mafia. The second complaint is regarding illegal organ transplantation from Thiruvananthapuram," he said.