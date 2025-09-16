Menu
UDF demands Kerala CM Vijayan give up Home portfolio over 'custodial torture'

The CM's stance of treating police misconduct as isolated incidents has caused the downfall of the state home department, Congress legislator Roji M John said in the assembly.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:41 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

