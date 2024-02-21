Union minister's Wayanad visit: BJP trying to take political advantage

Ahead of proceeding to Wayanad, Yadav accused the Kerala government and local representatives of "ignoring" the escalating man-animal conflict in Wayanad district, and said he himself would review the situation and meet the affected people.

"The state government and MPs should be working on the issue. The central government has been releasing funds, advisories (to address man-animal conflicts). We believe that while we should be sympathetic towards animals, we should be vigilantly using technology (to prevent such incidents). The Centre has repeatedly emphasised this in its advisories to states," he told reporters.

BJP has been accusing Rahul of not initiating any measures to address the man-animal conflict even as many human lives were lost apart from lives of cattle and destruction to crops.

BJP leadership in Karnataka alleged that Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre's decision to grant Rs. 15 lakh to the family of farmer Ajeesh, who was trampled to death by a radio-collared elephant that crossed over from Bandipur to Wayanad, was to please Rahul Gandhi.

Over the last few years BJP national leadership has been giving much focus to Wayanad with union ministers and party national leaders frequently visiting the district highlighting the issues and projecting benefits of central government schemes.

Recently the BJP faced embarrassment in Wayanad after party district president K P Madhu made a remark that 'cassock clad people' were also giving call for violent agitations at Wayanad following the recent killing of a person in a wild elephant attack. After the statement triggered criticisms, he retracted the remark.