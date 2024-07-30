Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 132, several still feared trapped

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 132 people are feared to be dead till Tuesday night while many others were still missing in one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala that hit the ecologically sensitive Wayanad during the wee hours of the day.

Around 130 were also injured in the landslide that bulldozed Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions near Meppadi town, around 25 kilometres from the district headquarters Kalpetta.

Puthumala at Meppadi, which had witnessed a landslide in August 2019 claiming 17 lives, is hardly two kilometres from Chooralmala.

The deceased, including women, elderly persons and children, were either washed away or crushed between the debris as the landslide reduced many houses to rubbles. Many bodies were recovered from distant spots, some even from around 40 kilometres away at Pothukal near Nilambur in Malappuram district. Many bodies were in a scattered condition and the identity of many body parts were yet to be ascertained.