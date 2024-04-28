JOIN US
Wild elephant electrocuted on private agricultural land in Kerala

According to a senior forest official, it is suspected that the male elephant suffered electrocution when the electric line fell on it while uprooting a huge coconut tree.
Wayanad, Kerala: A wild elephant met a tragic end due to electrocution on a private agricultural land in this hill district on Sunday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred in the Ammaani area under the South Wayanad forest division.

According to a senior forest official, it is suspected that the male elephant suffered electrocution when the electric line fell on it while uprooting a huge coconut tree.

The age of the elephant could only be ascertained after the postmortem, the officer said.

The carcass of the jumbo was lifted using cranes and transported to a deep forest area for postmortem and burial, according to the officer.

The incident came to light when the property owner went out to investigate the reason for the power cut.

