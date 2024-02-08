Mallikarjun Kharge releases 'Black Paper' against Modi government

His move comes on a day when it is expected that the NDA government will present the 'White Paper', mentioned by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the interim budget, in the Parliament.

While releasing the 'Black Paper', Kharge noted that the BJP does not help states where the Congress is in power, instead they say that funds have been released but not utilised.

He said, "There is a danger to democracy in the country...In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy."