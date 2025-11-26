<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that total food grain production for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kharif-season">kharif</a> 2025-26 season is estimated at 173.3 million tonnes, up from 169.5 million tonnes a year earlier.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-agriculture-ministry">Union Ministry of Agriculture</a>'s first advance estimate, the rice production during the kharif season that ended in October reached a record 124.5 million tonnes, up 1.4 per cent from the previous year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, although output of pulses, oilseeds and cotton declined.</p><p>Rice production stood at 122.8 million tonnes during the kharif 2024-25 season. "A record growth is projected in the production of major kharif crops," the ministry said in a statement.</p>.Govt says no shortage of urea in Kharif-2025 season.<p>"Excessive rainfall in some areas of the country affected crops, but most areas have benefited significantly from a good monsoon, leading to overall good crop growth," Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> said.</p><p>Kharif crops are sown from June to July at the onset of the monsoon and harvested in September-October. Rice is the main kharif crop, along with some pulses and oilseeds. </p><p>The ministry releases four advance estimates before final production figures for a crop year, which are revised as actual yield data from crop cutting experiments become available.</p><p>Maize production is estimated at 28.3 million tonnes in 2025-26, up from 24.8 million tonnes the previous year, while coarse cereals are pegged at 41.4 million tonnes.</p><p>However, pulses production is estimated marginally lower at 7.4 million tonnes versus 7.7 million tonnes a year earlier.</p>.Kharif sowing up 2% so far; oil seeds lag behind compared to last year.<p>Tur production is pegged at 3.59 million tonnes, slightly down from 3.62 million tonnes previously, while urad output is estimated lower at 1.2 million tonnes against 1.34 million tonnes.</p><p>Oilseeds output is estimated at 27.56 million tonnes, down from 28.02 million tonnes the previous year.</p><p>Soybean production is pegged lower at 14.26 million tonnes versus 15.26 million tonnes, though groundnut output is seen higher at 11.09 million tonnes against 10.49 million tonnes.</p><p>Sugarcane production is estimated to increase to 475.6 million tonnes from 454.6 million tonnes previously.</p><p>Cotton output is pegged lower at 29.21 million bales (170 kg each) versus 29.72 million bales a year earlier, while jute and mesta output is estimated at 8.34 million bales (180 kg each), down from 8.48 million bales.</p>