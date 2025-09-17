Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

King Charles gifts Kadamb tree to PM Modi for 75th birthday

'The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation,' it said.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 16:43 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiKing Charles III

Follow us on :

Follow Us