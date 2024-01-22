Kovind panel receives nearly 21,000 suggestions, 81% 'affirm' idea of simultaneous polls

According to its terms of reference, the committee is meant to "examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), state legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution and other statutory provisions..."

For this purpose, the committee will "...examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the rules made thereunder and any other law or rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections".