Did not make any statement on Kashmir: Sonam Wangchuk on claims he sought referendum

Ulyaktopo: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday a small clip from his recent interaction was "twisted" and "taken out of context" in a way to show that he was talking about Kashmir and giving an anti-national statement.

"Twisting statements is not right. I have said nothing on Kashmir," Wangchuk told PTI here, adding, "It is sad when statements are twisted and small clips circulated..."

The activist also alleged that his statement was twisted and he was quoted out of context.

"A politician from Kargil said Ladakh should be re-merged with Kashmir. I objected to that and said it was ok if this was his personal view, but if all people of Kargil feel this way, they can do that. But Ladakh will continue to be a UT," he said.