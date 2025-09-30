Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh statehood row: Curfew relaxed for seven hours in Leh

The curfew was initially relaxed from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday. An official said a decision to further extend the relaxation will be taken depending on the emerging situation.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 04:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 04:24 IST
India NewscurfewLadakhLehSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us