Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh statehood row | Sonam Wangchuk's 'provocative statements' instigated violence: Centre

The statement came after four people were killed in police firing and 60 others were injured in protests.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 17:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 17:30 IST
India NewsLadakhstatehoodSonam WangchukHome Ministry

Follow us on :

Follow Us