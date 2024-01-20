Lakshadweep’s corals need green tourism

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the social media platform X, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list,” after a visit to the islands. The ensuing diplomatic spat with the Maldives and the social media storm it brewed have brought the tiny island territory back to national attention.
Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 35 islands nestled in the Laccadive Sea around 200 km off the coast of Kerala, is the smallest union territory of India. A population of nearly 64,000 people, occupying 10 of the 35 islands, thrives on a landmass of just 32 sqkm. But the tiny atolls (ring-shaped islands) are surrounded by a sprawling expanse of lagoons (regions of shallow water) stretching for over 4,200 sqkm.
The waters surrounding the atolls are rich in marine life, making fishing one of the main livelihoods of the islanders, apart from coconut cultivation and tourism. The islands that form Lakshadweep, sometimes called the coral islands of India, are the country’s only coral atolls (islands formed primarily of corals). The coral reefs blanketed with a milieu of colourful marine life form the main tourist attraction in the region.
Although Modi’s recent visit reinvigorated the conversation around Lakshadweep, the Indian government had already 2018 added Kavaratti islands as part of its ‘Smart Cities’ mission; in 2021, it proposed the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR). The regulation proposed a series of large-scale infrastructure projects with the aim of boosting domestic and international tourism.
Among the key developments in the territory are an upgrade to the existing airport on Agatti Island by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and a new airfield planned on Minicoy Island, both aimed at facilitating robust civilian and military traffic. Additionally, business giant Tata Group’s subsidiary, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), is poised to launch two luxury resorts on the Suheli and Kadmat islands.
While these augmentations promise to enhance the growth prospects for the residents, they also raise concerns about the region’s ecological sustainability and the effect they might have on the coral reefs.
Double whammy for corals
Corals are living organisms, with colonies stretching over a large region and forming coral reefs. Coral reefs are a haven for marine life, hosting many species of organisms, especially fish. Coral reefs also form a natural barrier against storms and the influx of saltwater. However, the coral reefs of Lakshadweep have been on the decline and will continue to deteriorate owing to climate change and other environmental factors.
“Since 1998, the reefs have been subject to multiple heat waves (as a result of intense El Niño events), and our long-term monitoring has shown that coral on these reefs has declined by roughly 50% in the last quarter century,” says Dr Rohan Arthur, a marine biologist at the Nature Conservation Foundation who has studied the coral reefs and lagoons of Lakshadweep for over two decades. Cyclones Megh in 2015 and Okchi in 2017 further devastated the islands’ inhabitants and the waters around them.
Corals worldwide face the brunt of global warming, with warmer temperatures leading to ocean acidification and causing a phenomenon called coral bleaching, where the corals turn white as they expel the algae on them. The algae are vital to provide the corals with food, and most bleached corals end up perishing if conditions do not revert. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has predicted that coral reefs could suffer a mass die-off by 2040 at the current rate of global warming.
Lakshadweep has already witnessed three mass coral bleachings in 1998, 2010, and 2016 due to El Niño and other warming events. The decline in corals is a major concern both ecologically and anthropologically. Corals form the bedrock for much of the marine life, which has continued to decline along with the reefs.
Need for balance
“Our research and the work of others have shown how, as a direct result of this decline, communities of predatory groupers, coral-feeding butterflyfish, and a range of other species are also being seriously impacted,” remarks Dr Arthur.
The severe implications of diminishing coral reefs lead to the loss of marine biodiversity and impact the islanders’ livelihood. Extensive damage to these reefs could lead to shifts in fish species composition and could affect the fishermen who depend on them. The development of Lakshadweep requires a careful balancing act between advancing infrastructure and the economy and safeguarding its unique ecosystem and biodiversity.
During his recent visit to Kavaratti Islands, Modi announced development projects worth Rs 1,150 crore, including a submarine optical fibre cable for faster internet, a desalination plant, and a battery-backed solar power project. He stressed the commitment of his government to sustainable development and protecting its natural environment. The local administration has also assured that all environmental concerns will be addressed during the implementation of the projects.
“As long as it is low-impact, small-scale, and does not further exacerbate the problems of climate change the islands already face, tourism can be a force for good. In this respect, I welcome the newfound interest in the archipelago. It will be wonderful if this interest can translate into a greater engagement with the climate vulnerability of these islands,” exclaims Dr Arthur about the potential for responsible tourism to protect the islands.
Only through such an inclusive and environmentally sensitive approach can the islands hope to flourish and grow in the face of changing global climate scenarios and rapid progress.