Lakshadweep’s corals need green tourism

“Since 1998, the reefs have been subject to multiple heat waves (as a result of intense El Niño events), and our long-term monitoring has shown that coral on these reefs has declined by roughly 50% in the last quarter century,” says Dr Rohan Arthur, a marine biologist at the Nature Conservation Foundation who has studied the coral reefs and lagoons of Lakshadweep for over two decades. Cyclones Megh in 2015 and Okchi in 2017 further devastated the islands’ inhabitants and the waters around them.