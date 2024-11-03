Language war heats up between CPI(M) MP John Brittas and BJP's Ravneet Bittu
'It has been a norm and precedent that letters addressed from union government to south MPs are written in English. Lately however that's not the case, and Ravneet Bittu makes it a point to write exclusively in Hindi. I am compelled to reply to him in Malayalam,' Brittas said, sharing the letter.
Accusing MoS Ravneet Bittu of writing to non Hindi-speakers only in Hindi as part of a “deliberate policy”, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has shot off a letter to him in Malayalam in protest, hoping that he will take efforts to understand what has been written @DeccanHeraldhttps://t.co/rToI1RCQpk