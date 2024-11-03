Home
Language war heats up between CPI(M) MP John Brittas and BJP's Ravneet Bittu

'It has been a norm and precedent that letters addressed from union government to south MPs are written in English. Lately however that's not the case, and Ravneet Bittu makes it a point to write exclusively in Hindi. I am compelled to reply to him in Malayalam,' Brittas said, sharing the letter.
Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 17:05 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 17:05 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHindiLanguageMalayalamJohn Brittas

