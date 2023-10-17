'Lies of jilted ex': Mahua Moitra as BJP continues its offensive against TMC MP

In another post, Chandrasekhar said that the company was actively and aggressively lobbying for data localization, and that the language used in the Parliamentary question is very similar, as it linked the need for data localisation to data breaches. He said the language was similar to what was used by the head of this company when they met him. “I am not aware or privy to the full facts or background on this - but if it is true then its a terrible travesty and misuse of PQs,” Chandrasekhar’s post read.

Rebutting his allegations, Moitra said as a member of the IT Committee and the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection, she posed a valid query. “This is valid question for all Indians. If hostile nation can steal data from apps - can't they steal India user data stored overseas? Don’t insult my intelligence by alleging I'm fronting others. Something Ruia bag men do,” her post read.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had filed a complaint against her in the privileges committee, said that Mahua had given access to her her login credentials for the Lok Sabha website to Darshan Hiranandani and the Hiranandani Conglomerate. “If the claims made above are found to be accurate, this constitutes a serious criminal breach of trust as well as a violation of India’s national security because it would give unauthorised individuals access to government websites that may contain classified information,” the BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda has added.