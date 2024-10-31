Lights adorn homes as people across India celebrate Diwali with pomp

Priests perform 'Chopda Poojan' during Diwali festival, at Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Fireworks light the sky at the illuminated Akshardham temple on the occasion of the Diwali Festival, in Jaipur, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.
A Sikh devotee at the Golden Temple during the Diwali festival celebration and the eve of the 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Amritsar, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.
Women light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival celebration, at Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Assam, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.
evotees light 'diyas' at the Manjummel Sri Krishna Temple during the Diwali festival, at Ernakulam in Kochi, Kerala, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.
Published 31 October 2024, 15:31 IST