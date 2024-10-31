Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lights adorn homes as people across India celebrate Diwali with pomp

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating demon king Ravana during his 14 years in exile.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 15:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Priests perform 'Chopda Poojan' during Diwali festival, at Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Priests perform 'Chopda Poojan' during Diwali festival, at Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fireworks light the sky at the illuminated Akshardham temple on the occasion of the Diwali Festival, in Jaipur, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

Fireworks light the sky at the illuminated Akshardham temple on the occasion of the Diwali Festival, in Jaipur, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A Sikh devotee at the Golden Temple during the Diwali festival celebration and the eve of the 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Amritsar, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

A Sikh devotee at the Golden Temple during the Diwali festival celebration and the eve of the 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Amritsar, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Women light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival celebration, at Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Assam, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

Women light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival celebration, at Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Assam, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

evotees light 'diyas' at the Manjummel Sri Krishna Temple during the Diwali festival, at Ernakulam in Kochi, Kerala, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

evotees light 'diyas' at the Manjummel Sri Krishna Temple during the Diwali festival, at Ernakulam in Kochi, Kerala, Thursday, Oct 31, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 15:31 IST
India NewsDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us