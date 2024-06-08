Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: When and where to watch

Where to watch

The ceremony will be broadcasted live on TV news channels, and social media platforms like X.

The swearing-in ceremony has a list of leaders attending the event: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu among others.

Meanwhile, the supporters of PM Modi are planning to celebrate his third swearing-in in 22 cities across the United States, a senior leader from Overseas Friends of BJP-USA has said.

The celebrations in cities, including New York, Jersey City, Washington DC, Boston, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, are set to take place over the current and coming weekends.

(With PTI inputs)