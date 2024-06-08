Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: When and where to watch

Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the prime minister on June 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A multi-layered security with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony.
On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.
When to watch
Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday announced that the President will be administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Where to watch
The ceremony will be broadcasted live on TV news channels, and social media platforms like X.
The swearing-in ceremony has a list of leaders attending the event: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu among others.
Meanwhile, the supporters of PM Modi are planning to celebrate his third swearing-in in 22 cities across the United States, a senior leader from Overseas Friends of BJP-USA has said.
The celebrations in cities, including New York, Jersey City, Washington DC, Boston, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, are set to take place over the current and coming weekends.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 08 June 2024, 12:29 IST