Lokesh Batra: The man who anchored electoral bonds fight, prefers tag of 'transparency campaigner' over 'RTI activist'

The transparency campaigner had been nervous amid the speculation that the SBI might procrastinate the sharing of details on Tuesday.

But soon his phone alerted him to messages informing him of the Election Commission's (EC) tweet - from the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-partisan think tank and a petitioner in the electoral bond case, and the Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan' team.

After a years-long battle fought through the Right to Information Act, 2005, Batra said, "Now, it's official."

According to the publication, the original petition, known as the 'ADR v/s Union of India' case, is based on the documents that Batra had acquired over the last six years.

Delivering its verdict on February 15, the Supreme Court termed electoral bonds - a way of political funding through anonymous donors since 2018 - unconstitutional and also asked the SBI to reveal datasets of bond buyers and parties that encashed them by March 6.

The apex court remained persistent and put the largest bank in India on notice, following which the bank transferred the datasets to the EC on Monday.